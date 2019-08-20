Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $3.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 338,308 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.67. About 354,889 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Spark Mngmt Lc accumulated 66,200 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 120,132 shares. 34,142 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Lc. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 863 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0% or 3,529 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 35 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.25% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 13,500 shares. 108 are held by Sun Life Fin. Private Trust Comm Na has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 328,335 shares stake.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 284 shares to 10,232 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,350 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 94,923 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 1.33% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Three Peaks Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 3,236 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,803 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 1.18 million shares. 52,299 are held by Aperio Limited Liability Corp. Shine Advisory Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 341 shares. Beacon Financial Group holds 13,492 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.72% or 232,757 shares. 18,120 are held by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP accumulated 88,572 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 319,058 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.