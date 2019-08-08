Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Stake by $6.97 Million as Share Price Rose; Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lifted Stake by $10.93 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 73,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.16 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 300,890 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 133,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 386,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, up from 253,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 138,042 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 2.78 million shares to 9.35M shares, valued at $563.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 86,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 18,931 shares. 10,790 are owned by Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company. 64,675 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 56 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.13% or 514,004 shares. Colonial Advsrs invested in 12,445 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 10,500 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 307 shares. Cibc World Markets has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,843 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 69,991 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 276,183 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,575 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 0% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset invested in 0.55% or 527,945 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advsr stated it has 5,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Pnc Grp invested in 18,342 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 838,291 shares. First Dallas Inc stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Knott David M holds 0.41% or 12,400 shares. Farmers State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Oberweis Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,350 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 7,604 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 55,574 shares to 570,868 shares, valued at $67.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comp Brasil De Distr (NYSE:CBD) by 14,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,508 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity.

