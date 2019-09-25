Total System Services (TSS) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Has Raised by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 348,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.15M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 7.87 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 8,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 56,001 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, down from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.24% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 19,846 shares to 114,136 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HSII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 56,963 shares to 4,240 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 238,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,204 shares, and cut its stake in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF).