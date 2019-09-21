Total System Services (TSS) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Holding by $63.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Union Bankshares Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised by $7.92 Million as Stock Price Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 493,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 803,202 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.03M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 511.42% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 126.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 56,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 101,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, up from 44,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lathrop Inv stated it has 4,902 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Dafna Cap Limited Company holds 9,400 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Monarch Capital Management holds 63,521 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 108,998 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 641,885 shares. Stearns Ser Gp accumulated 38,799 shares. Corda Ltd Com owns 2.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 181,920 shares. Manchester Cap Lc stated it has 25,502 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton stated it has 7,541 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 124,999 shares. 420,563 are held by Scharf Investments Ltd Company. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 33,909 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc owns 19,695 shares. Advisory Rech Inc stated it has 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 20,602 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 630,907 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $307.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.