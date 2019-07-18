Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Reaches $133.80 52-Week High; Marathon Trading Investment Management Trimmed By $1.92 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake

The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) hit a new 52-week high and has $137.81 target or 3.00% above today’s $133.80 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $23.68B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $137.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $710.34M more. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 175,241 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 53.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 4,760 shares with $1.70M value, down from 10,162 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $140.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 11.39% or $41.27 during the last trading session, reaching $321.17. About 16.08 million shares traded or 174.92% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, February 12. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29M on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Finance Corporation has 2.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25,101 shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3,517 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited holds 0.07% or 1,493 shares in its portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Com reported 19.64% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.49% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 263,361 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 5,531 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 45,691 shares. Gabelli Funds invested in 85,130 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 86,420 shares. Baltimore owns 616 shares. Choate invested in 665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Llc holds 587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $382 target. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Earnings: Despite Subscriber Miss, Financials Are Solid – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Earnings: NFLX Stock Plummeted as Q2 Revenue Disappoint – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 34,129 shares to 45,643 valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Snap Inc stake by 102,628 shares and now owns 407,680 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 29.34 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 40.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the accountÂ’s transactions.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”.