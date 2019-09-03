Total System Services Inc. (TSS) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Comparing side by side

As Credit Services businesses, Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 113 5.70 N/A 3.27 41.57 LendingClub Corporation 15 1.55 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Total System Services Inc. and LendingClub Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Total System Services Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LendingClub Corporation has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Total System Services Inc. and LendingClub Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$124 is Total System Services Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -7.61%. Competitively LendingClub Corporation has a consensus target price of $11, with potential downside of -15.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Total System Services Inc. seems more appealing than LendingClub Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.9% of LendingClub Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Total System Services Inc. shares. Competitively, LendingClub Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. has stronger performance than LendingClub Corporation

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats LendingClub Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.