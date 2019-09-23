Total System Services Inc. (TSS) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 117 5.75 N/A 3.27 41.57 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Total System Services Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Total System Services Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Risk & Volatility

Total System Services Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. CPI Card Group Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Total System Services Inc. Its rival CPI Card Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Total System Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CPI Card Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Total System Services Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Total System Services Inc.’s consensus target price is $124, while its potential downside is -6.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Total System Services Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 67.6%. About 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year Total System Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CPI Card Group Inc.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats CPI Card Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.