Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Analysts See $1.14 EPS; Aes (AES) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report $1.14 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. TSS’s profit would be $201.74 million giving it 29.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Total System Services, Inc.’s analysts see -0.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 877,147 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c

Aes Corp (AES) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 211 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 187 sold and decreased holdings in Aes Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 601.36 million shares, down from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aes Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 164 Increased: 147 New Position: 64.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 47,812 shares valued at $4.36 million was made by WOODS M TROY on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 11,273 shares valued at $1.03M was made by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III on Friday, February 8. 2,297 shares were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K, worth $209,548. $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares were sold by Watson Patricia A.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 40.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the accountÂ’s transactions.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Total System Services, Inc. shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 42,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 36,342 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 549 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.18% or 66,100 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ent Ser holds 0% or 20 shares. 68,831 are held by Stevens Cap L P. Moreover, Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,186 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 10,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,962 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 3,314 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 5.00 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (AES) has risen 31.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. The company has market cap of $11.48 billion. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user clients in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Axel Capital Management Llc holds 4.81% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation for 500,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 601,800 shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 4.6% invested in the company for 2.40 million shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has invested 3.14% in the stock. Capital International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.