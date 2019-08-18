Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Valuation Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $370,818

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 634,918 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 37,145 shares to 31,770 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,329 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 5,753 shares in its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 0.12% or 34,373 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 7,116 shares. 60,573 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Limited. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 0.05% or 569,665 shares. Beacon Financial Gru accumulated 0.21% or 13,492 shares. First Manhattan has 54 shares. First Advisors Lp has 58,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 1,206 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 36,367 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 67,934 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 14,414 were accumulated by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 126,166 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 140,203 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Com has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.49% stake. Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 3.74 million shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Lynch Assoc In accumulated 0.11% or 1,674 shares. S&Co owns 96,908 shares. Heritage Mgmt invested in 287,871 shares. The Oregon-based Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or has invested 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 400,000 shares or 13.5% of all its holdings. Clarkston Cap Limited Liability Company holds 7,699 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 69,539 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co holds 1.66% or 12,154 shares in its portfolio. Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 24,577 shares in its portfolio. 2,610 were reported by Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 46,885 shares to 528,444 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.