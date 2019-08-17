Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Value Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Avalon Advisors Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding by $23.52 Million; Share Value Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 96.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 379,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 391,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 21,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 129,145 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 151,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 634,918 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 24,253 shares to 104,336 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.