Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Rose While Warren Averett Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Boosted Position by $15.51 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 65,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284.96M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $247.79. About 1.31M shares traded or 52.64% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 513.85% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 41,288 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $695.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 803,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.45M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 70,668 shares. Westfield Cap Communication Limited Partnership stated it has 711,688 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 45,882 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 477 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Riverhead Capital Ltd holds 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 1,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Lee Danner Bass stated it has 2,500 shares. Transamerica Fin Advisors holds 1,736 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 0.27% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 5,347 shares. Pnc Financial Services has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 82,446 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Qs Invsts Lc owns 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,757 shares. First Manhattan owns 54 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 17,602 shares.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,482 shares to 103,564 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

