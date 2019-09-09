Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Rose While Verity & Verity Cut Position by $395,928; Canyon Capital Advisors Holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Cut by $1.66 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 2.37 million shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had $153.2M of Cash at March 31; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q REV. $729.1M, EST. $719.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Rev $729.1M; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Delay 10-K; 11/05/2018 – CCO DELAYS FILING DUE TO INCOMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Media Ltd Suspended From Trading on Hong Kong Exhcange; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CHINA PROBE MAY MEAN CRIMINAL, CIVIL SANCTIONS

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 2.62 million shares traded or 123.14% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95M shares to 36.89M shares, valued at $69.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. 1.20 million shares were sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, worth $6.07M. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $48,852 was made by COLEMAN BRIAN D. on Wednesday, August 14. $35,442 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was bought by WELLS SCOTT. $463,360 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares were bought by HOBSON ANDREW W.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor(CCO) Comments on Recent Capital Markets Activities, Provides Guidance for Second Half – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Abrams Keeps Boosting Camping World, Gains 2 New Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 9,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 382,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company owns 16,451 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.01% or 16,325 shares in its portfolio. Ares Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Taconic Cap Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 52,117 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 190,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 604,789 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 10,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 9,429 shares. Ameritas holds 3,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.61 million for 30.67 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Investment Limited Com owns 2,750 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 686 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 49,485 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 16,969 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). California-based First Republic Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 26,664 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. 385,464 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Cidel Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 6,130 shares in its portfolio. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 19,632 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,248 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.36% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,648 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).