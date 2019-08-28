Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Rose While Proshare Advisors Decreased Holding; Sabby Management Decreased Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $28.08 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 19,632 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 28,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 424,623 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 875,161 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.00 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,992 shares. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 523,236 shares. Washington Natl Bank reported 1,146 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2.12 million are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.49% or 176,200 shares. Northside Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 852 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund owns 3,911 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 16,584 shares. 1,565 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.15% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 12,545 shares. Allstate owns 0.1% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15,818 shares. Colony Limited Co holds 2,815 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 315,840 shares. Moreover, Tobam has 0.59% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 49,661 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 24,253 shares to 266,164 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 21,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).