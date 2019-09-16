Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shares Rose While Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Raised Its Holding; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,987 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 11,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $233.28. About 1.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 11,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 151,325 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 140,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 214,732 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

