Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shareholder Verity & Verity Has Lowered Its Stake; Chesley Taft & Associates Maintains Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 1,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 39,154 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 37,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $10.27 during the last trading session, reaching $282.9. About 1.21 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 210,180 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,464 are owned by Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 74,206 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Lincoln invested in 2,412 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bristol John W And Incorporated New York has invested 1.83% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 26,586 were reported by Nomura Incorporated. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 0.04% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com has 52,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot accumulated 1,670 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,092 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Limited Liability. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1,901 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Advsrs owns 4,075 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 4,948 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 205 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,787 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,490 shares to 62,791 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,142 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,117 shares to 79,335 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

