Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shareholder Vanguard Group Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Boosted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $151.27. About 743,107 shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 339,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 17.31 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64B, down from 17.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.88. About 145,998 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 27 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 3,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Check Cap Mngmt Ca invested in 257,227 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 1,722 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). M&T Bancorp reported 5,877 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 31,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2,181 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 99,473 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Invesco Ltd reported 728,142 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 2,570 shares stake. 4,162 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Glob Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Lyrical Asset LP holds 1.58M shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 42 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Japan-based Asset One Limited has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 5,772 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 5,649 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation invested in 0.22% or 606,007 shares. Azimuth Lc holds 0.64% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 99,595 shares. Thomasville Bankshares invested in 0.31% or 17,505 shares. Parametric Port Associate owns 292,165 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt reported 0.19% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Iberiabank Corporation reported 3,573 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,947 shares. Twin Tree Management LP reported 23,285 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 49,485 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 75,559 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 66,347 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $292.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lifevantage Corp by 60,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Xbiotech Inc.