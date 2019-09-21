Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder State Street Trimmed Its Holding by $31.92 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 69.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 13,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 511.42% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 160,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 11.19 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23B, down from 11.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.74M shares traded or 56.59% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 13,361 shares to 385,623 shares, valued at $28.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Seaways Inc by 44,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 42,881 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,837 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Management Communication has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Palladium Prns Limited reported 87,086 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 3,093 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,557 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,643 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Trust Na accumulated 0.11% or 2,832 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 2,540 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ing Groep Nv holds 7,946 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.16% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,673 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rothschild Investment Il holds 13,728 shares. 3,461 are held by Bollard Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $728.24M for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 4.82 million shares to 5.77 million shares, valued at $132.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 190,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.