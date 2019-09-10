Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Lowered Holding; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Raised Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position by $1.42 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 9,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 357,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85 million, up from 347,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $155.46. About 971,453 shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 47.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, down from 16,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 527,442 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,707 shares to 38,928 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.61 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

More recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Acquires Total System Services: Everything Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 234,716 are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 71,349 are held by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 5,649 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,803 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Ameritas Inc holds 2,962 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 18,931 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 795,553 shares. Philadelphia Of San Francisco reported 172,133 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 12.42M shares for 19.15% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt owns 119,314 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 44,103 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 115,335 shares. Riverhead Limited Company owns 20,769 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 17,571 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.12% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Albert D Mason accumulated 1.3% or 11,806 shares. Jlb & Inc invested in 144,383 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 77,850 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 44,620 shares. Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.08% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Btim Corp invested in 0.3% or 148,137 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.79% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 8,160 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 10,246 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com holds 189,891 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McCormick Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McCormick -1% after JPMorgan cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McCormick: Pay For Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McCormick: Lock It In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 4,050 shares to 11,360 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,655 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).