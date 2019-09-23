Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Lifted Position; Fulton Bank Position in Dominion Energy (D) Trimmed by $877,569 as Market Value Declined

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 11,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 52,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 762,368 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 11,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 151,325 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 140,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.85% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 26,929 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $32.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

