Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Lifted Holding by $589,466 as Market Value Rose; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Upped Terex New (TEX) Holding by $2.64 Million; Share Value Declined

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 11,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 151,325 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 140,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 514.73% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 85,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 764,763 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.01M, up from 679,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 510,760 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.51% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 894,146 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 131,197 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Suvretta Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.17M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.06% or 21,964 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Veritable LP stated it has 2,129 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,412 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Legal & General Grp Plc holds 0.07% or 1.03 million shares. Greatmark Invest Prns Incorporated stated it has 39,378 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Adage Grp Limited Liability Co has 173,992 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,905 shares to 9,429 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,445 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.29 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $3,443 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5. Shares for $19,594 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. Marcato Capital Management LP had sold 1.60 million shares worth $43.70 million on Friday, June 7.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.