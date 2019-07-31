Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Value Rose While Crawford Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Market Value Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 638,689 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15 million, down from 861,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 665.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,586 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 10,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 840,259 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 30,840 shares to 65,670 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,502 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. The insider Todd Paul M sold $979,687. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of stock or 11,273 shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Watson Patricia A sold $787,471. WEAVER DORENDA K had sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,342 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 15 are held by Cwm Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers has 319,058 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 24,503 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 147,446 shares. Conning owns 3,521 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American National Ins Com Tx invested in 0.39% or 77,150 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Magnetar Financial Lc holds 10,790 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wellington Shields Management Llc stated it has 3,000 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 150 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 94,923 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0.33% or 805,734 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7.81M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 400,946 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 387,753 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 104,738 shares. Moreover, Marlowe Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 23.28% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.18M shares. Moreover, Impact Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 32,216 are owned by United Service Automobile Association. Ulysses Management Llc invested in 839,613 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank Trust holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Lc owns 12,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 2,413 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0.01% or 173,460 shares in its portfolio.

