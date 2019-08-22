Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Value Rose While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Its Stake by $2.31 Million; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered by $9.50 Million Its Position

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 24,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 194,909 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 219,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 409,127 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cap City Co Fl reported 44,099 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 94,923 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 4,248 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust accumulated 16,146 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Of Virginia Va stated it has 7,105 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 18,931 shares. 55,698 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Ent Ser has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tiaa Cref Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Fil stated it has 0.1% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hbk Limited Partnership has 5,500 shares. 40,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Cibc World Mkts Corp owns 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 40,513 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 6,427 shares to 91,353 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,670 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.78% or 94,677 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 1.87M shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Na holds 71,676 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Profund Advsrs Ltd Co holds 314,033 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc holds 3,831 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Corporation owns 397,463 shares. Somerset Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,703 shares. Evergreen Capital Management, a Washington-based fund reported 116,701 shares. Peddock Advsr Llc holds 2.25% or 21,908 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gm Advisory Gru has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,712 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 145,872 shares.