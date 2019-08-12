Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Price Rose While Prudential Financial Has Lowered Stake; Symmetry Peak Management Has Raised Its Netease (Call) (NTES) Holding by $2.70 Million

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 188,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 163,779 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, down from 351,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 222,249 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 746.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $237.41. About 393,255 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NetEase Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For NetEase – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NetEase, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACWX, JD, NTES, BAP: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 143,974 shares to 515,665 shares, valued at $44.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 35,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 33 shares. Everence Management reported 0.06% stake. Principal Financial Group Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 252,116 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 66,646 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 113,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital City Trust Company Fl accumulated 44,099 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs stated it has 9,090 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 606,007 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.04% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 548,018 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 636,077 shares. 60,573 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited.