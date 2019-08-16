Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Price Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $276.46. About 292,337 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 108,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 232,757 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11 million, up from 124,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $127.08. About 268,075 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16,541 shares to 192,676 shares, valued at $45.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.00M shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 6.52 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 6,496 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Laffer Invests has 28,881 shares. 10,579 are held by Zwj Inv Counsel. Altavista Wealth Management Inc invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 4,974 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm Limited. Acg Wealth stated it has 2,608 shares. Barnett And Inc holds 476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 0.03% or 925,396 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Lc owns 38,690 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). National Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 6,856 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,739 shares. Maplelane Capital Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 100,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 235,276 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,078 shares to 20,931 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

