Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.23 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Increased Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $316,710 as Stock Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 126% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 17,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 31,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 13,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.00 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 4,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 38,947 shares. Iberiabank owns 3,130 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 3,916 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 4,429 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 234,356 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 252,110 shares. Fruth Investment Management stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Thomasville Bankshares has 17,940 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Strs Ohio has 894,146 shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As Square Stock Grows, Itâ€™s Changing the Game – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13,855 shares to 1,145 shares, valued at $115,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt by 44,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,715 shares, and cut its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15,264 shares. Moreover, Spc has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Monarch Management Incorporated stated it has 0.62% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Associated Banc reported 136,377 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 1.24M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Wendell David Associate Inc reported 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap City Trust Fl has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 73,801 were reported by Independent Invsts Inc. Park National Oh owns 1.90M shares. St Germain D J Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Creative Planning has 1.47 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westchester Cap Incorporated has 218,648 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,423 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Management holds 40,795 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another GE wind turbine collapses in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE Stock Bears Are Grasping at Straws – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,065 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,477 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).