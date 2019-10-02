Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Warren Averett Asset Management Has Raised Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Chemical Bank Trimmed Holding by $419,216

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 3,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 110,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81M, down from 113,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 24.36M shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 517.27% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Global Payments and TSYS to combine in ‘merger of equals’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,482 shares to 103,564 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,840 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 31,280 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 366 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 40,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 9,558 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,855 shares. 2,590 were reported by Gideon Advsr Inc. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Twin Tree Lp owns 477 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 93,839 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 909,582 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5,272 are owned by Godsey Gibb Assocs. Pggm Invs reported 250,100 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 100,000 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 23,396 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2.19% stake. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Ltd has invested 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 4.46% or 259,341 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.85% or 257,417 shares. Tctc holds 3.68% or 502,510 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt owns 17,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Corp reported 498,159 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp holds 1.69% or 12.89M shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management Inc reported 3.70 million shares. Credit Agricole S A has 3.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 435,396 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc reported 42,097 shares stake. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Svcs has 2.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc accumulated 160,974 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 29,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.