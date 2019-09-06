Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lowered Position by $929,566 as Valuation Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Position by $388,446

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 27,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 63.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 5,772 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, down from 15,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.37M shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,438 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance owns 1.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.57 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 1.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Inc stated it has 18,830 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Connecticut-based Graham Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 2.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.2% stake. Rbo & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 125,929 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 48,784 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd holds 191,210 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tdam Usa holds 0.75% or 104,633 shares. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Llc has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10,775 are owned by Tributary Capital Limited Liability Corp. Btr Capital has 163,465 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,055 shares to 696,050 shares, valued at $37.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Acquires Total System Services: Everything Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.