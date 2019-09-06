Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $974,578 as Market Valuation Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 27,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 24,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.37 million shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 1 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 44,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,943 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

