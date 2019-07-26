Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $6.82 Million; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position Maintained by Old National Bancorp

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 665.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,586 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, up from 10,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 630,908 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 468.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 28,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 6,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.18. About 368,335 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,134 shares to 661,255 shares, valued at $72.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,070 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Lc owns 6,130 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Svcs has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 91 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 137,416 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 33 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsrs reported 1.85% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ent Financial Svcs Corporation holds 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 20 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 384,970 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ghp Advisors holds 0.38% or 31,067 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 16,146 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. The insider Watson Patricia A sold 8,632 shares worth $787,471. $1.03M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III. Todd Paul M also sold $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,297 shares valued at $209,548 was made by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of stock.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,040 shares to 42,494 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 15,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,126 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Co accumulated 6,650 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Comm Comml Bank reported 0.05% stake. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 2.59 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 2,500 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 385,339 shares. First Merchants owns 25,445 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Com holds 2,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ckw Group has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 832 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 16.52M shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 1,991 shares. Shelton Mngmt owns 2,089 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny accumulated 24,315 shares.