Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Stake by $2.08 Million; As Facebook A (FB) Share Value Rose, Janney Montgomery Scott Trimmed Its Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 7,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59M, down from 275,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 29/03/2018 – Some agencies called the decision a way to force companies to rely on Facebook’s own targeting data, with one executive saying it was an “optics-based move” to potentially raise its own profits; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH l. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 20/03/2018 – ‘Quite a private person’ Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Tells Vox It Will Take `A Few Years’ to Fix Facebook

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 21,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,145 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 151,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 1.49 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 40,000 shares to 77,658 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 96,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 18,018 shares. Moreover, Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,697 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 1,052 shares. Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 0.08% or 14,735 shares in its portfolio. Verity & Verity Limited Com holds 4,550 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.12% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Reliance Of Delaware holds 3,801 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Raymond James Tru Na owns 5,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 67 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.06% or 15,639 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 292,165 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,891 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 549 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. Watson Patricia A also sold $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares. Shares for $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M. $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III. WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548 worth of stock.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Investors of its Ongoing Inquiry Regarding the Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,137 shares to 8,622 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.