Total Sa (TOT) Position Maintained by High Pointe Capital Management Llc; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $33.35 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NEE) by 269.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 172,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 236,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 64,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.53M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

