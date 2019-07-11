Total Sa (TOT) Position Held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky; As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Declined, Loudon Investment Management Lifted Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 579.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 36,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 6,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 16,700 shares as the company's stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 927,190 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.60M, up from 910,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 1.03M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,310 shares to 22,839 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

