Total Sa (TOT) Holding Has Upped by High Pointe Capital Management Llc; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Stake in Nike (Call) (NKE) Has Upped by $14.31 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (Call) (NKE) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 170,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 408,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.37M, up from 237,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 3.01 million shares traded or 63.40% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 18,974 shares to 26 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 100,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,300 shares, and cut its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK).