Total Sa (TOT) Holding Has Raised by Willis Investment Counsel; Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 139,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 338,735 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.90M, up from 199,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 2.76 million shares traded or 52.72% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 49.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 28,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 84,895 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 56,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 154,422 shares to 87,286 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 71,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,501 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial (NYSE:MSM).

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $6.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americanairls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20,055 shares to 57,083 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshirehathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,590 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

