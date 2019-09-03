Total Sa (TGT) Market Value Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.17 Million; Nordstrom (JWN) Position Maintained by Cambridge Financial Group Inc

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 7,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 119,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29B, up from 112,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 994,769 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Total Sa (TGT) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 39,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 202,335 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.26M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RGA) by 231,528 shares to 278,600 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LH) by 2,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (New) (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $594.68 million for 22.80 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

