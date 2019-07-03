Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Holder Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $883,850 as Stock Declined; As Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Share Price Declined, Advent Capital Management Cut by $1.23 Million Its Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 110,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 762,914 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV OF EU0.62 PER SHR; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: 44% RIGHTS EXERCISED FOR 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 910,818 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Inc (Prn) by 16.96M shares to 32.87M shares, valued at $33.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 14,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Welcomed 97 IPOs and Seven Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS Receives NYSE Non-Compliance Notification Due to Minimum Average Share Price Requirement – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Upgrades Schlumberger, Finds 6 Reasons To Turn Bullish – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $84.57 million for 13.31 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,055 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd..