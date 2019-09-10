Total S.A. (TOT) Stake Raised by Sound Shore Management Inc; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder International Value Advisers Has Boosted Position by $68.23 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81M, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 1.60M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT IRAN SANCTIONS EXEMPTION; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN BLOCK 32 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 14/05/2018 – Total Signs an Agreement in View of Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05 million, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 67.25M shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $256.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,904 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.22% or 54.97M shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,661 shares. Moreover, Salem Mngmt Inc has 4.36% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 292,091 shares. 7,279 were accumulated by Bartlett Ltd Liability Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Skytop Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 161,663 shares. 8,305 were reported by Main Street Rech Lc. The Ohio-based Shoker Counsel has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 17,938 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 150,810 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc holds 10.48% or 1.14 million shares. 116,700 were reported by Andra Ap. Independent reported 22,090 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tradition Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,826 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.