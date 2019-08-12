Total S A (TOT) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Decreased Stake by $1.88 Million; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Raised Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $3.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 34,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 123,954 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 158,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 923,709 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 24/05/2018 – Russia: Total Expands Partnership with Novatek Through Arctic LNG 2 Project; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL TO LIMIT LA MEDE REFINERY PALM OIL SUPPLY TO 300,000 T/YR; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 170.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 307,138 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,451 shares to 28,860 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.30B for 9.57 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 95,627 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc. Cibc Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,887 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 6,857 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Allstate owns 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,817 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company holds 8,573 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Limited Company holds 0.03% or 2,377 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,974 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Twin Mgmt accumulated 49,650 shares. Focused Wealth invested in 0% or 50 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 404,682 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 2,093 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,513 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.