Total S A (TOT) Position Boosted by Corecommodity Management Llc; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Kidder Stephen W Trimmed Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 22,099 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 15,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 12.70 million shares traded or 492.72% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,057 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65 million, down from 47,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 2.99 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,740 shares to 16,247 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biggest oil firms risk wasting $2.2T in ‘low-carbon world,’ report says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total: The Fairest Of Them All – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 244 shares to 1,898 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.53 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.