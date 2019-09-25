Total S A (TOT) Holding Lifted by Causeway Capital Management Llc; Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Its Domtar (UFS) Stake by $11.94 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 193,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 497,384 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.75 million, up from 303,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 2.76M shares traded or 55.33% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 14/03/2018 – Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 277,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 486,350 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, down from 764,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 638,496 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 170,145 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $57.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 190,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,176 are held by Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company. American International Gru holds 0.02% or 123,279 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 5,302 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 16,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Renaissance Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 374,942 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 1,125 are owned by Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company. Invesco Limited invested in 1.07M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 479,971 shares. Sei Invs Company invested in 28,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Associate stated it has 1,455 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 775,680 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Company holds 2.65% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 1.46 million shares.

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 47.95% or $0.70 from last year’s $1.46 per share. UFS’s profit will be $47.57 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.