Total S.A. (TOT) Holder Sound Shore Management Upped Stake; Workday (WDAY) Market Value Declined While Banbury Partners Has Increased Holding by $732,670

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 74,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.38 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 2.76M shares traded or 55.33% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 3,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 113,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.24M, up from 109,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.98. About 2.20M shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 200,853 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $238.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 121,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,275 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

