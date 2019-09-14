Total S.A. (TOT) Holder Sound Shore Management Upped Holding by $4.11 Million as Stock Price Declined; Hamel Associates Has Lowered Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position as Market Value Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 18,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.18M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 74,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.38M, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.30M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Com invested 2.33% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). State Farm Mutual Automobile Commerce owns 0.52% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6.27M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 290,325 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 1,780 are held by Guardian Life Insur Co Of America. Andra Ap invested in 0.12% or 60,700 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,317 shares. Ci Investments Inc owns 0.2% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 534,800 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc holds 0.44% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 15,963 shares. Pettee Invsts Incorporated reported 0.65% stake. Independent Invsts reported 49,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 280 shares stake. Jolley Asset Limited Co reported 5,005 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Boston holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 228,262 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 15.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $228.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 7,320 shares to 96,846 shares, valued at $104.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.43M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

