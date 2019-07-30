Total S A (TOT) Holder Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder Kdi Capital Partners Cut Stake by $1.11 Million

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,674 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 15,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.41M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY IS EFFICIENT WITHOUT MUCH SHALE; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58M, down from 62,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Limited Liability Company holds 2.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 25,111 shares. Central Asset (Hk) reported 2,560 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability Company holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 42,643 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 690,014 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Maple Mngmt holds 3.77% or 68,113 shares in its portfolio. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Lp has 1.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 191,298 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 220,748 are owned by Ensemble Capital Limited Co. First Foundation accumulated 1.27% or 90,877 shares. 245,681 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 22,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corp has 3.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,125 were reported by Mount Vernon Assoc Md. Jlb And Assoc holds 5.05% or 101,697 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 524 shares to 10,467 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 10.56 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

