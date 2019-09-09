Total S A (TOT) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Sunbelt Securities Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $520,980

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 129.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 6,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 331,554 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, down from 338,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,326 shares. 102,400 were accumulated by Intact Invest Management. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.62% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 49,352 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). American National Registered Inv Advisor reported 7,113 shares stake. Blue Chip Prns Inc reported 130,077 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc stated it has 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 3,755 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 1,373 shares stake. Moreover, Cls Invs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust reported 0.08% stake. Kwmg Limited holds 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,721 shares. Hilltop holds 0.27% or 16,870 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 74,786 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,864 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 11.18 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.