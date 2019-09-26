Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $1.51 Million; Tealwood Asset Management Increases Holding in Ebix (EBIX)

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 27,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 354,989 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.80 million, up from 327,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 236,700 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 15,430 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,239 shares to 6,723 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,296 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 15,245 shares stake. Legal And General Gp Plc has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability reported 7,337 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 98,837 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Arizona State Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 34,096 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 14,917 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 0.01% or 14,450 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 51,877 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,534 are held by Jefferies Grp Lc. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.12% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

