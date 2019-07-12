Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Cut Holding by $523,985 as Shares Declined; As Home Depot Com (HD) Share Price Rose, Green Square Capital Decreased Its Position by $5.60 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 9,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 327,527 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23 million, down from 337,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 1.73 million shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: 44% RIGHTS EXERCISED FOR 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Not Stressing Over Lack of Permian Position — CERAWeek Market Talk

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 29,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 31,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $217.5. About 2.71M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.60 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares to 294,116 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt reported 1,614 shares. 1.70M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). House Ltd stated it has 81,276 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Menora Mivtachim Holdg holds 334,570 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us has 1,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 29,501 shares. Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conning reported 217,715 shares stake. 1.38M were accumulated by D E Shaw. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 234,761 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 28,566 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 1,881 shares stake. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB) by 2,458 shares to 35,547 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Com by 293,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group (NYSE:SPG).