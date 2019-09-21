Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Share Value Declined While Corda Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Celgene (Put) (CELG) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Decreased Its Stake

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 27,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 354,989 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.80 million, up from 327,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 2.56M shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN BLOCK 32 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 34,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 6,616 shares to 247,770 shares, valued at $32.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,682 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 212,175 shares to 712,175 shares, valued at $17.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 4,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stanley accumulated 10,832 shares. 8,790 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 328,895 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc reported 4,408 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp owns 8,095 shares. 12,386 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Redwood Cap Limited Liability reported 5.39% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 358 shares. Hilton Mgmt Llc reported 6,020 shares. Twin Securities Inc accumulated 322,721 shares or 10.79% of the stock. Rnc Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,750 shares.