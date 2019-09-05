Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Holder Bainco International Investors Upped Its Holding; Schnieders Capital Management Lifted Walmart (WMT) Holding by $334,650

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 27,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 23,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 2.88M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 05/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 8.9% in Feb. (Table); 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 761,144 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B; 23/04/2018 – Libya Says It’s Yet to Approve Total’s Deal for Marathon Assets; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,783 shares to 199,855 shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,202 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

