Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) Stock Declined While Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed by $448,085 Its Position; Yy (YY) Position Upped by Ward Ferry Management Ltd

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 790,872 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 8,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 372,261 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.72 million, down from 380,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.01M shares traded or 78.70% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 62 FROM EUR 60; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY

