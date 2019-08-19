Total S A (Call) (TOT) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.26 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 56,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 1.08 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT IRAN SANCTIONS EXEMPTION; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 24/05/2018 – Russia: Total Expands Partnership with Novatek Through Arctic LNG 2 Project; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $211.76. About 13.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares to 248,149 shares, valued at $18.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank reported 15.93 million shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability reported 275,525 shares stake. Private Asset Mngmt reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,369 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com. Oklahoma-based Asset Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 7.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willis Invest Counsel holds 122,600 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc reported 0% stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 52,472 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 19,756 shares. 1St Source National Bank reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zuckerman Limited Com has 2,535 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc State Bank Usa owns 65,384 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisory holds 0.95% or 25,724 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares to 137,580 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.